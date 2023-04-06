Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 164 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,730,000 after purchasing an additional 737,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,404,000 after acquiring an additional 564,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 977,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,700,000 after purchasing an additional 450,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,153,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.34. 244,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,078. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $105.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.51.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

