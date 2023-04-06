Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $406,000 Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,765 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,267,000 after buying an additional 4,193,265 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,135,000 after buying an additional 815,405 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after buying an additional 2,077,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,766,000 after buying an additional 10,329,312 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,113. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average is $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.