Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Invests $372,000 in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Up 0.1 %

Southern Copper stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.32. The stock had a trading volume of 322,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,024. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $78.76. The company has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.09.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 33.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.14.

About Southern Copper

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.