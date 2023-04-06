Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.05. 842,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,750. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.52. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

