Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.99. 4,243,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,107,365. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.86 and a 200 day moving average of $72.77.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

