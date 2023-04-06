Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 174.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 19,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

MBB stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $95.64. The company had a trading volume of 532,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,700. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $100.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.251 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

