Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 186 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $210.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,621,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,177. The company has a market capitalization of $108.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

