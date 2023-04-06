Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,455 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,294,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,355,000 after acquiring an additional 81,617 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,114,000 after purchasing an additional 625,929 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $108,304,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,207,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,554,000 after purchasing an additional 134,369 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.57. The company had a trading volume of 262,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,025. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.87. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $53.09.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.