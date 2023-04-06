Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $227.72. The stock had a trading volume of 524,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,573. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $207.42 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.57.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Citigroup decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

