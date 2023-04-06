Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $15.65 on Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.65 or 0.00055658 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $274.15 million and $3.17 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00135185 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00037491 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001171 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

