BitDAO (BIT) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One BitDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. BitDAO has a total market cap of $1.57 billion and approximately $3.59 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BitDAO

BitDAO was first traded on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world’s largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

