BITICA COIN Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $452,745.95 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0682 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008236 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025312 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00030620 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018790 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003480 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,097.44 or 1.00009221 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.0695501 USD and is up 27.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $323,798.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

