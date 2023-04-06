BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 2.2% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in BlackRock by 5.3% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $656.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $690.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $680.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.77.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

