Block Energy (LON:BLOE) Trading 9.1% Higher

Block Energy Plc (LON:BLOE – Get Rating) traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.28 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.01). 2,278,655 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 1,192,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).
Block Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £9.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.33.
Block Energy Company Profile
Block Energy Plc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in the Republic of Georgia. Its flagship field is the 100% owned West Rustavi onshore oil and gas field located in Kura basin. The company also owns 100% working interests in Block IX, Block XI, and Norio onshore oil fields, and 90% working interest in Satskhenisi onshore oil field located in Kura basin.
Read More
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Block Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.