Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Trading Down 7.5%

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.03). Approximately 2,799,805 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,890,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.92 ($0.04).

Bluejay Mining Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.00 million, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Bluejay Mining Company Profile

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, titanium, platinum, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals.

