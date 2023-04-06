BMO Capital Markets Raises Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target to C$42.00

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HRNNF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Hydro One Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRNNF traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,907. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.23. Hydro One has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $29.49.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment is involved in the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment prrovides delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors.

