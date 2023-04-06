BMO Capital Markets Raises WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$196.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$194.00 to C$196.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WSP. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$174.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$187.73.
WSP Global Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$167.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$172.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$164.37. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$130.65 and a 52-week high of C$181.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.
WSP Global Company Profile
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
