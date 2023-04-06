Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.35. 43,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 74,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Bon Natural Life Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bon Natural Life

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bon Natural Life stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Bon Natural Life at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bon Natural Life Company Profile

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements.

Featured Articles

