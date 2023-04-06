Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires 79 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock opened at $132.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $119.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.15. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

