Boston Common Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,797 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Organon & Co. worth $7,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 311.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $33,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.17.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

