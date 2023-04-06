Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dassault Systèmes were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 44,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DASTY stock opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.68. Dassault Systèmes SE has a twelve month low of $31.12 and a twelve month high of $48.54. The company has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DASTY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €31.00 ($33.70) to €30.00 ($32.61) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dassault Systèmes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.61.

Dassault Systèmes Profile

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

