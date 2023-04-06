Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $6.98 Million Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,227 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of PagSeguro Digital worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAGS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 28.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Boit C F David acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $20.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $752.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. New Street Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.62.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

