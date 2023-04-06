Boston Common Asset Management LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Down 2.1 %

LRCX stock opened at $493.48 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $548.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $501.83 and its 200 day moving average is $450.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.