Boston Common Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,369 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,369 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 14,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $969,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN opened at $72.05 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $72.48. The stock has a market cap of $223.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.34, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average of $67.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

