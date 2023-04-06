Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,529.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,498.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1,403.83. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,609.25.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.71.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total transaction of $14,336,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

