Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $195.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $148.24 and a 12-month high of $202.37.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AJG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.71.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $16,417,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.