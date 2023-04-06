Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 78 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 232.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $162.82 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.83. The company has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.09.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

