Boston Common Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Motco purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY opened at $89.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $99.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.47. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

