Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,323,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,208,000 after purchasing an additional 32,869 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 205.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 43,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Boston Properties by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,281,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,076,000 after buying an additional 82,441 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 9.6% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.72.

Boston Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

BXP opened at $52.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $128.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.44.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 72.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew J. Lustig acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $529,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.