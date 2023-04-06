Brian C. Cook Sells 18,305 Shares of Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Stock

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) President Brian C. Cook sold 18,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $12,081.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,106,430 shares in the company, valued at $730,243.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Local Bounti Stock Down 5.6 %
Shares of NYSE LOCL opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Local Bounti Co. has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Local Bounti from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Local Bounti from $13.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Local Bounti from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Local Bounti from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.85.
About Local Bounti
Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
