Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Acquires $20,900.00 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $20,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,084,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,432,812.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,943 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $12,654.90.

On Friday, March 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $654,000.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 55,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $272,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 31,598 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $157,042.06.

On Monday, February 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 75,744 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $398,413.44.

On Friday, February 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 38,742 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $201,458.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 131,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,017. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $7.89.

BCOV has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Brightcove during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Brightcove by 451.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, Brightcove Live, Brightcove Beacon, Brightcove Player, Zencoder, and Brightcove Audience Insights.

