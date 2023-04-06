Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.1% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $35,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Broadcom by 138.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadcom Stock Down 0.4 %

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $2.22 on Thursday, hitting $626.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $648.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $612.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $547.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

