Brokers Issue Forecasts for THK Co., Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:THKLY)

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for THK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara anticipates that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for THK’s FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

THK Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of THKLY opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. THK has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.14.

About THK

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

