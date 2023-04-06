Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,007.33

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,007.33 ($24.93) and traded as low as GBX 1,800 ($22.35). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 1,850 ($22.98), with a volume of 17,936 shares trading hands.

Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Up 2.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,953.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,005.84. The stock has a market cap of £298.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1,359.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Brooks Macdonald Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a GBX 28 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,530.30%.

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

