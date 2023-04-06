BRP (TSE:DOO) Lowered to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BRP’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on BRP from C$123.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. National Bankshares upped their price target on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on BRP from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$141.20.

Shares of DOO opened at C$96.68 on Wednesday. BRP has a 12 month low of C$76.72 and a 12 month high of C$120.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$112.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$101.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.43. The firm has a market cap of C$3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

