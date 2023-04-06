Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Director Purchases $56,160.00 in Stock

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) Director William K. Hood acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 769,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,630,552.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Business First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 52,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,709. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $411.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.78. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $25.03.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BFST shares. Raymond James cut shares of Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. It also offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

