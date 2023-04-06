Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cabaletta Bio from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CABA opened at $7.65 on Monday. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $239.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 120,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,808,000. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,469,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

