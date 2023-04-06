Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cabaletta Bio from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.17.
Shares of NASDAQ CABA opened at $7.65 on Monday. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $239.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.53.
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.
