Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.53

Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.53 and last traded at $34.69, with a volume of 9025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.

CAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Camden National in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $515.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.55.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.05. The company had revenue of $46.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.12 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 28.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAC. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Camden National by 13,275.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Camden National during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Camden National by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Camden National by 2,371.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

