Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Stock Price Down 2%

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.04 and last traded at $18.04. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBWBF. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

Canadian Western Bank Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average of $18.44.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of business and personal banking; specialized financing; comprehensive wealth management offerings; and trust services. The firm focuses on providing business banking services for small- and medium-sized companies. The company was founded by Charles R. Allard and Eugene Pechet on March 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

