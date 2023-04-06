Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.72

Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.72 and traded as low as C$9.52. Canoe EIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$9.53, with a volume of 3,400 shares trading hands.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.75.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.0725 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is 17.05%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

