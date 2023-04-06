Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Decreases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up 3.0% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $22,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roper Technologies Price Performance

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,721 shares of company stock worth $2,529,168 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $436.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $488.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $419.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Stories

