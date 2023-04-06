Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,170 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 830.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 443.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16,454.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPSB traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 740,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,185. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.39. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $30.15.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

