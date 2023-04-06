Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $18.62 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies comprises 2.5% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned 0.14% of Tyler Technologies worth $18,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,445,000 after purchasing an additional 46,542 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after acquiring an additional 101,365 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 519,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,363,000 after acquiring an additional 35,791 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 478,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.62.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $2.67 on Thursday, reaching $350.39. 42,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,795. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.85 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $440.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $330.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total transaction of $560,598.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total transaction of $560,598.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at $26,867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,979 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

