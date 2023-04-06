Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 1,375 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned 0.08% of Zebra Technologies worth $10,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $2.06 on Thursday, reaching $302.21. The stock had a trading volume of 56,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,236. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.17. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $427.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.86.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Further Reading

