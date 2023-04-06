Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 23,356 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,356 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned about 0.35% of Allegiant Travel worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 61.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 310.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 770.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 82.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.21. The company had a trading volume of 42,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.49 and a 200 day moving average of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 972.11 and a beta of 1.61. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $176.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $2.38. The company had revenue of $611.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.32 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 0.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna lowered Allegiant Travel from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $142,069.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 7,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $706,369.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,348.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $142,069.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,189 shares of company stock worth $897,749. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

