Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 504 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. cut its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. FLEETCOR Technologies accounts for approximately 2.0% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $14,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 952.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLT stock traded up $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $208.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,300. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.82. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $265.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.85.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

