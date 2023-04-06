Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.07.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $94.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.40 and a 200 day moving average of $100.89. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $144.73.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Articles

