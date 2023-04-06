Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2023

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.07.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $94.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.40 and a 200 day moving average of $100.89. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $144.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COFGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.