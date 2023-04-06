Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.07.
COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Capital One Financial Price Performance
Shares of COF opened at $94.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.40 and a 200 day moving average of $100.89. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $144.73.
Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.48%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
