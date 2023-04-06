Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.81. 3,261,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 25,460,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.05.

Carvana Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -6.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 944.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,704 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $2,088,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Carvana by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

