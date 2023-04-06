Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Trading Down 2.8%

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Rating) shares were down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.58 and last traded at $9.58. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14.
About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.
Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.
