Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Trading Down 2.8%

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Rating) shares were down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.58 and last traded at $9.58. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

(Get Rating)

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.