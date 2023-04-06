Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLRY. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 5,982.4% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $2.48 on Thursday. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Tilray had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TLRY. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.72.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

